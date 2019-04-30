



It’s well-known that standup paddling works out the core and arms but it also relies heavily on the glutes. If you find your hips, knees, IT band, or calves are often tight or sore after paddling, you likely need to focus some strength training on your rear. Strong glutes help to keep your hips strong and loose, which is important for good paddling technique.

While many people resort to the gym or their living room for strength training, working out atop your SUP can be more effective due to the added challenge of maintaining your balance. We’ve rounded up five exercises to help get your butt in shape while simultaneously improving your paddling.

DONKEY KICKS

This exercise works to strengthen both the butt and lower back.

Begin on all fours, with your hands directly below your shoulders and your knees below your hips.

Keeping your knee at a 90-degree angle, slowly raise your leg until it is in line with your body and your foot is parallel to the sky.

Return your leg to the starting position to complete one rep.

Repeat 15-20 times per side.

FIRE HYDRANT

This exercise works to firm the butt, strengthen the hips, and tighten the core.

Begin on all fours, with your hands directly below your shoulders and your knees below your hips.

While keeping your hips square to the floor, slowly raise your leg until it is parallel with your board.

Slowly lower your leg back to the starting position for the completion of one rep.

Repeat 15-20 times per side.

STATIC SQUAT

This exercise mainly targets the glutes, but it also works the hips, thighs, calves, and core.

Begin with your feet hip-width apart and bend your knees until your thighs are parallel to the board (be sure and keep your knees behind your toes).

Hold the paddle directly in front of you with your arms extended while also keeping your torso upright and tight.

Keep your gaze focused ahead and hold the position for 30-60 seconds.

HIP RAISE

This simple exercise works to target the glutes, abs, and hamstrings.

Lie flat on your board with your arms at your sides and your knees bent so that your feet are flat on the deck.

Slowly raise your hips up off the board until your back, hips, and thighs are in a straight line.

Hold for five seconds and then slowly lower your hips until you’re back to the starting position.

Repeat 10-15 times.

FROG KICKS

This exercise works to strengthen the core while simultaneously working gluteal muscles.

Begin by lying flat on your stomach.

Bend your elbows in front of you and place one hand on top of the other. Press your arms into the board for support and rest your forehead on top of your hands.

Bend your knees and press your feet firmly together. Raise your legs toward the sky until your knees are several inches above your board (you’ll really need to squeeze your buttocks in order to raise your feet).

Slowly lower your legs back down, but stop when your knees are just short of the board for the completion of one rep.

Repeat 10-30 times.

