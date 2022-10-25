This article was produced in partnership with Fjällräven.

If thundering through northern Scandinavia by dog sled, traversing wild tundra, frozen lakes, and mountain forests by day, then sleeping under a blanket of stars (or huddled under, y’know, an actual blanket) by night sounds like an adventure of the highest pedigree, you’re right. And if luck has it, you can experience that very escapade.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Fjällräven Polar is back and better than ever. In April 2023, the flagship event returns with minor tweaks for its 25th year anniversary. Polar will bring 20 people from across the globe to Fjällräven’s testing grounds, the Scandinavian Arctic, for a six-day dog sled expedition, enabling them to experience a world completely foreign from their own.

Like previous years, Fjällräven Polar is not an event you can buy your way into. Instead, you’re encouraged to apply for a spot by completing three online challenges, which are reviewed by a committee of Fjällräven employees, alumni, and ambassadors, who ultimately select 20 finalists. The selection process is one of the larger improvements this year, opening Polar up to anyone.

“We’re looking for curious individuals—people who want to step outside their comfort zone and are open to something new,” says Claire Sisun, a global communications specialist at Fjällräven. “We don’t care so much about the size of your social media following or the likes you get. We want to give ordinary people a way to connect with nature and themselves. The three challenges show us who you are, your values, and how you’re living in harmony with nature.”