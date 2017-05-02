This flip book animation may be the most original ski edit you’ll see this season

In the current landscape of skiing and ski filmmaking, it can be hard to produce ski edits that truly seem to stand out. Outside of people like Candide Thovex and Nicolas Vuignier, there aren’t many ski edits that are guaranteed to show you something completely new.

But every now and then you can still come across a ski edit that is unlike anything you’ve ever seen before. Ski edits like “NAH” by illustrator/cinematographer Pepe Gay from Barcelona.

While the clip comes in at just below 90 seconds, Gay put an astounding amount of work into creating the dreamlike flip book-style video, compiling more than 900 drawings into one fluid animation for the final product. The result is a brand new perspective of Gay’s friend — Andorran freeskier Noah Albaladejo — slaying some park laps.

And it seems that so far, fans have been appreciative of all the effort Gay put into making “NAH”: While the video has only been live on Vimeo for one day, it has already been viewed over 12,000 times and has been named a “Staff Pick” by Vimeo.

Check out more original ski edits

Candide Thovex’s B-Roll is better than most season edits

Sammy Carlson goes night skiing with flares attached to his skis

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!