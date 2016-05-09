Florida man cited for killing alligator after bizarre discovery inside truck





An alligator foot protruding from the dashboard of a Florida motorist’s vehicle provided wardens with the first clue that his truck was going to require further inspection.

The truck, driven by an unnamed driver inside Corbett Wildlife Management Area, was pulled over this weekend for a routine check of the driver’s day-use pass.

Inside, officers Luis Merizio and Casey Shroer of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission discovered other parts of the alligator scattered throughout the cab.

The driver told the officers that the parts were from an alligator he hunted a few years ago.

But the driver could not mask the smell of what appeared to be a fresh kill, and ultimately confessed to killing an alligator without a permit.

“After reading him his rights, the man confessed to killing the alligator just a few days ago without a permit, and he was cited for the violation,” the FWC stated on Facebook.

It remains unclear whether the driver was trying to hide the parts while he was being pulled over – perhaps explaining the foot in the dashboard – or whether he had intentionally used the parts to decorate his cab.

