Florida Surfer Attacked by Shark, Heads Straight to Bar Instead of Hospital

Last weekend in Jacksonville Beach, Florida, local 23-year-old ripper Frank O’Rourke got attacked by a shark while surfing near the pier. It was a smaller shark, believed to be a 3- to 4-foot blacktip, but it still left O’Rourke with a nasty bite right near his elbow.

But instead of going to the hospital to seek medical attention, O’Rourke, in what some may say is typical 23-year-old fashion, headed to the nearest bar.

In the ABC video above, you can see O’Rourke struggling against the shark and then running up the beach shortly after to visit the lifeguard station. When ABC interviewed him about the attack, he proudly showed off his battle wounds. “[The] shark comes out of the water and grabs onto my arm, right by my elbow,” O’Rourke told ABC. “Kinda tugs a little bit and thrashes. I guess it tasted me and was like, ‘nope’.”

Deciding against further evaluation by a licensed medical professional, O’Rourke decided to celebrate his close-call with nature. “He immediately went to a bar ‘cause he was like, ‘I got bit by a shark,’ and people were like, ‘I’ll buy you drinks,’” one of O’Rourke’s friends explained to News4Jax. “So he went and hung out at the pier.”

About an hour later, just down the coast at New Smyrna Beach, a 49-year-old boogie boarder was also attacked by a shark. He too suffered minor lacerations (to his right thigh), but unlike O’Rourke, decided to skip the cold ones to get his wounds checked out by a local hospital.

