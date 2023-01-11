After all the planning and training, the Triple 7 Expedition is here.

Now it's time to follow the team of nine former special operators as they attempt to break two world records by completing seven skydives on seven continents in seven days. They're doing it to help Folds of Honor provide 1,400 life-changing scholarships to the children and spouses of our fallen and severely disabled service members and first responders.

Check back here for the latest on the team’s progress, including how many hours they have left to break the record, what’s happening during each jump, and even the weather conditions they can expect – thanks to Legacy Expedition Forecasters Noah Lorette and Collin Belanger.

168 HOURS REMAINING

Monday, January 9, 2023

Union Glacier, Antarctica

Jump 1

There’s no better way to kick off an epic race against the clock than skydiving over Union Glacier, Antarctica.

At 12:30 p.m. EST, the Triple 7 team officially began chasing two world records when they exited the airplane at 13,000 feet for the first of seven scheduled skydives that’ll take them across the world over the next seven days. This jump honored Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Monsoor, a Navy SEAL whose sacrifice saved three teammates – one of whom was Mike Sarraille, the expeditions co-founder.

During the jump, the team battled temperatures of negative 20 degrees Fahrenheit; to say they were thankful that Arc’teryx and Solman sponsored the expedition would be an understatement.

With increased media attention and an embedded film crew capturing their every move, the team of nine former special operators must focus on completing the next six jumps, one on each of the remaining continents. To achieve their goal, they must finish by Monday, January 16, at 12:30 p.m. EST.

After the jump, the team flew to Punta Arenas, Chili, where they caught a connecting flight to Santiago, the location of their next jump.

Weather Forecast: Noah and Collin report, “Santiago is looking green during the jump window. Expect scattered valley fog in the AO until 0900L. The valley fog will dissipate at that point, leaving you with clouds at 17,000ft and light winds out of the west at the surface.”

150.5 HOURS REMAINING

Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Santiago, Chili

Jump 2

The team landed in Chili’s capital at 6:00 a.m. and immediately began the hour-long drive to Skydive Andes, the second drop zone.

Once they arrived, Black Rifle Coffee Company’s Jariko Denman, a retired U.S. Army Ranger, told the team, “So, we’re jumping for Sergeant First Class David McDowell… [who] wanted to be one thing: an awesome Ranger platoon sergeant. And the way [to do that] is to run at the sound of the guns….Whether we’re going to the sound of actual guns or we’re going to problems, that’s how we need to live our lives, and that’s what we’re all doing here; we’re identifying a problem and doing something high-risk to solve it….”

The propeller on the small yellow Cessna fired up at 8:10 a.m. and carried the first group of four high into the clouds.

At 12:16 p.m., after the jump, retired Tier-1 Special Operations Officer Glenn Cowan took to LinkedIn, posting, “South America is in the books. So far 2 continents in 20 hours. The pace is good. The Ventus Respiratory Technologies canopy opens and flies beautifully… We’re [going] to the airport to catch a flight to Miami and maybe squeeze in some sleep.”

Weather Forecast: Noah and Collin report, “No change to the forecast for Florida, conditions look great. Expect clear skies and calm winds out of the north.”

121 HOURS REMAINING

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Miami, Florida

Jump 3

As the team touched down at Miami International Airport at 5:10 a.m., they discovered that the Expedition had hit its first major obstacle. The FAA suspended all departing flights nationwide after a critical system that notifies pilots of potential hazards suffered a complete outage. American Airlines canceled their flight to Spain.

While George Silva, the expedition’s operations manager, worked on getting them to Barcelona, the team made the 1.5-hour drive to Skydive Spaceland Florida for their third jump.

After arriving, the team began doing routine safety checks. As they inspected their equipment, retired Navy SEAL Dr. Kirk Parsley, the expedition’s medical lead, took to Instagram. “Here we go, jump number three in Miami. The boys are getting their chutes ready… shits about to get western,” he said as team members prepared behind him.

Retired Navy SEAL Mike ‘Boots’ Barker took the lead on this jump as the entire team took a moment to honor Commander Robert Ramirez III. As with the other two jumps, they loaded into an airplane and headed to 13,000 feet. At 11:00 a.m., the team left the aircraft and enjoyed the feeling of flight during their freefall before each popped their parachutes and floated back to earth.

Once on the ground, retired Navy SEAL Mike Sarraille, the man responsible for the expedition, was happy to hear that Silva found a solution and they’d be leaving for Barcelona, Spain, at 5:00 p.m. tonight. While they overcame this first obstacle, the team knows they will face many more in the coming days.

Weather Forecast: Noah and Collin report, “Barcelona might see some early morning fog, expecting to dissipate by 1000L. Green conditions for the remainder of the day.”

Check back for more updates…

