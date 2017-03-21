Foolhardy teen risks his life for love, gets attacked by crocodile

Queensland teen attacked by croc to impress a girl says stunt left him in ‘pure agony’. #9News https://t.co/adEHJ8PcRi — Nine News Brisbane (@9NewsBrisbane) March 20, 2017

In the early hours of Sunday morning, an Australia teenager irresponsibly jumped into the Johnstone River in Queensland and was immediately attacked by a crocodile, which latched on to his left arm.

“I was thinking ‘[Expletive] I’m gone, I’m gone for sure,’” Lee De Paauw, 18, told 9 News.

“[The crocodile] took me underneath the water, shook its head a bit, and I managed to get a good punch in on its eye, and then it let go and I swam back to the stairs [and exited the river].”

De Paauw is lucky to be alive, and lucky to still have his left arm, which sustained two broken bones and two gouges that needed stitches, according to the Australian Associated Press.

Nine News reported that De Paauw had risked his life for love, that he was trying to impress 24-year-old British backpacker Sophie Paterson:

De Paauw was drinking cheap wine with a group of friends at a backpackers’ hostel in Innisfail when the idea of jumping into the river was hatched, no doubt fueled by “10 cups of goon.”

“I started telling about how backpackers are more likely to get eaten by a crocodile than Australians, so we decided to go down to the river and test the theory,” De Paauw told 9 News.

“I didn’t feel no pain at first, it was all adrenalin, but afterwards when I walked up to the main street I was just in pure agony. I couldn’t stop screaming.”

Paterson told 9 News she’d never heard a guy scream like that.

“He was obviously terrified and obviously in agony,” she said. “It was shear panic.”

RELATED: Man fights off attacking crocodiles for 3 hours but can’t save friend

Ultimately, the stunt did not impress Paterson in the least.

“Risking your life, there is nothing funny about that…In all honesty, it was a horrific experience,” she told Seven Network. “I was pretty shaken up.”

De Paauw, too, admitted his “stupidity,” according to The Telegraph, saying “You know there’s crocs there.”

Nevertheless, Paterson did agree to go on a date with De Paauw, despite her thinking him “too young for me.”

“She said she would go out with me to the movies,” De Paauw told 9 News.

“It was all worth it.”

But first, De Paauw needed to go back to the hospital Tuesday for another procedure on his arm.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!