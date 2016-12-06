Footwear Field Test: Astral Rassler





Is the paddler in your family still wearing a pair of ratty tennis shoes on the river? Or are they rocking the neoprene sock with sandal combo? Either way, we think it’s time for an upgrade. Astral makes a complete line-up of river shoes and one of our favorites is the Rassler. With a lightweight design (that doesn’t soak up water) and solid traction built to grab ahold of even the slimiest of rocks, these shoes a no-brainer for all types of paddler. The Rassler has a higher top than Astral’s other flagship paddling shoe, the Brewer. That makes it a little tougher to slip into, but the high top provides more ankle support and keeps grit/grime/gravel out of your shoes. The Rassler has a stiff, supportive sole for longer hikes and Astral’s G-Series rubber outsole sports grip matched only by 5.10 shoes. The Rassler is a purpose-built paddling shoe and there’s a reason that it’s become a favorite for the world’s most adventurous expedition kayakers and guides.

And with plenty of design and color options, we know there won’t be any awkward style moments out on the town after the take-out.

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

