Footwear Field Test: Level Six Creek Boot

Level Six Creek Boot; $62 (www.levelsix.com)

The Level Six Creek Boot is a classic neoprene paddling bootie, plain and simple. There’s nothing particularly fancy to see here but it gets the job done. Whether you’re walking on slick rocks or standing on a SUP, the traction is dependable, and the strategically placed webbing bands add structure. An elastic drawstring around the mid-ankle cuff keeps sand and grit from entering the bootie and ensures that it doesn’t get sucked off your foot when swimming. I found that the 1.5mm neoprene is plenty warm enough for 3-season conditions, making this an excellent choice for days when I want to switch between playboating and standup paddling seamlessly.

If know I’m going to spend all day on slippery rocks or long portages then I’ll choose a different shoe, something a bit beefier and with more traction like the Eddy or the Rassler. But for days when I want to prioritize insulation in the water and comfort on shore, the Creek Boot is a great choice and comes at a nice price point.