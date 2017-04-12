Former pro skater is rowing a boat 700 miles in the Sea of Cortez

Heath Kirchart is a daring man. The former pro skater and current Emerica skate team manager has not slowed down one bit since retiring from professional skateboarding in 2010.

Besides still dropping clips like he’s paid to, Kirchart has attempted to embark on annual big-time adventures since then that challenge him beyond his abilities and experience. Things like climbing El Capitan, riding a bike from Los Angeles to New York City and rafting down the Grand Canyon without a guide.

The latest adventure is an attempt to row a boat the majority of the Gulf of California (also known as the Sea of Cortez). He attempted this previously, but on the Pacific side while trying to go the full length of Baja. That did not work out so well.

This version sees Kirchart and fellow skater Kevin “Boosh” Burtch rowing a rowboat named Mathilda from San Felipe, Mexico south to La Paz, Mexico, some 700 miles. They set sail on April 1 and have already been having quite the adventure.

From their blog Sea of Mathilda, which they are updating when they can scrape together an internet connection:

“We’ve got caught in the solar winds, seen whales, gone in hot springs right on the ocean, had seals following us, met Baja Jesus, caught and ate a fish, taken a sh—t off the boat, got to a hotel, drank 12 margaritas, one of us (me) threw up next to the boat while it was on the beach while I was grabbing more tequila and one of us (Heath) puked next to his bed. It was a fun morning.”

The adventurous duo are estimating that it will take them three months to complete the trip. Kirchart definitely seems to be taking these trips on for the sake of adventure, pushing himself past his limits and experiencing things he hasn’t gotten to yet.

At 39, he is a gorgeous mix of a genius and someone with little disregard for danger. He certainly fits Jack Kerouac’s bill of being “one of the mad ones.”

“Completing the trip is not a necessity,” Kirchart said in a post. “Don’t get me wrong, something tragic or dramatic would have to happen to stop us. I’m prepared to walk across the border again bare foot, that’s not a failure to me this time. In fact, I’ll take no boat and a story over returning with the boat. I just hope it’s well into the trip before it happens.”

We highly admire his desire for breaking his boundaries and taking off on these excursions. Burtch has not done anything like this previously, so he is mostly under the guise of Kirchart and hopefully the two of them can figure this thing out along the way. Here they are testing the rowboat out in Long Beach before leaving (*WARNING: profane language in this video is used).

You can track their progress on their blog Sea of Mathilda, as well as keeping up with their posts on there and on their Instagram @seaofmathilda.

