Four-Person Tandem SUP Racing

In this new edit, drone footage captures tandem teams of four paddlers competing against one another on 22-foot inflatable standup paddleboards. While initially this event–which takes place on scenic Lake Annecy in the French Alps–may sound like a carnage-filled race, surprisingly the teams appear fairly stable on their boards and provide close, rail-to-rail action. Could this be the start of a new trend in SUP? Watch the highlights of the action for yourself and let us know what you think.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

