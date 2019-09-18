Fox US Open of Mountain Biking; Photo Gallery

September 15, 2019 (Big Bear, CA) – Held at Snow Summit Resort in Big Bear Lake, CA for the first time, 700 athletes and 4,000 people from around the world gathered for the Fox US Open of Mountain Biking this weekend. Spectators enjoyed the full slate of events from the Dual Slalom, GT Bicycles Enduro race, Red Bull Best Whip presented by SPANK bikes, Intense Cycles Downhill, Commencal Next Gen Downhill and an Adaptive Race.

The Fox US Open is known to give up-and-coming racers a chance to step up and race against the pros in the Open class events from the Dual Slalom to Downhill. Event organizers upped the ante once again this past weekend with a $10,000 first place prize for both the men’s and women’s Open Downhill.

As always, the amateur classes competed for bragging rights and awesome prizes, the young racers had their shot to showcase their talents in US Open’s quickly growing Next Gen Youth Downhill event. With age categories for intermediate and expert racers under 15 years old, this event gives kids a real racing opportunity on a separate track.

Notable industry legends and talent in attendance included: Aaron Gwin, Loic Bruni, Neko Mulally, Luca Shaw, Greg Minnaar, Kyle Strait, Rachel Strait, Jill Kintner, Clare Hamilton, Tahnée Seagrave, Vaea Verbeeck, Camila Nogueira, Cole Picchiottino, Austin Warren, Mike Metzger, Jeremy “Twitch” Stenberg, Jeff Emig, Axell Hodges, Tyler Bereman, Blake “Bilko” Williams, Doug Henry and many more.

“Thank you to the entire global Mountain Biking community for backing this year’s Fox US Open of Mountain Biking here at Snow Summit,” stated Clay Harper, event director of the US Open of Mountain Biking. “From the top pros to the next generation of riders, it was awesome to see this kind of turnout here in Southern California.”

Scroll on for a collection of images from the weekend, shot by Chris Wellhausen.

