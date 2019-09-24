



Following the award-winning success of their documentary Free Solo, directors Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi have signed a first-look deal with National Geographic to create new projects.

The new deal is with the duo’s production company, Little Monster Films, and will include unscripted series and specials, along with feature documentaries for National Geographic, according to Deadline. The’ve brought in film executive Anna Barnes to spearhead projects, naming her vice president of development and production.

The first project on the docket is a feature documentary for National Geographic. However, no details have been released yet.

“National Geographic offered unconditional support and enthusiasm for Free Solo from day one, and we truly could not have asked for better partners,” said Vasarhelyi and Chin about the deal. “We are excited to have an outlet to grow our production company’s work in television, expanding the stories we are able to tell, as well as a partner for our next feature doc.”

The directing duo has been keeping busy since Free Solo was released. (It won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature, and won all seven awards it was nominated for at the Creative Emmy Awards.) Chin and Vasarhelyi signed on to direct an adaptation of Jonas Bonnier’s true crime book The Helicopter Heist for Netflix. Jake Gyllenhaal’s production company previously bought the rights to the book, and he’ll potentially star in it. The movie would be the first non-documentary feature for Chin and Vasarhely.

