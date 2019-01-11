Alex Honnold’s “Free Solo” Documentary Hits IMAX This Week

Alex Honnold’s award-winning documentary “Free Solo” will be playing in IMAX in select U.S. and Canada locations for this week only.

“Free Solo” showcases Honnold free solo climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without a rope. That’s right … A 3,200-foot ropeless climb.

Directors E. Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin said, “When we were making this film, we could not have imagined the response we have received. To be able to share Alex’s story of courage in the immersive IMAX experience is something we’ve been working towards for over a year.”

You can buy tickets online to watch Free Solo in IMAX for this week only at any of the listed locations.

Alex Honnold Discusses Free Soloing El Capitan, and What He's Been Up to Since

Alex Honnold and Tommy Caldwell Break 2-Hour Speed Climb Record at 'The Nose'

What It Took for Professional Climber Tommy Caldwell to Climb El Capitan's Dawn Wall

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!