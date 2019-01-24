Alex Honnold’s Documentary Film ‘Free Solo’ Has Been Nominated for an Academy Award

Oscar nominations were unveiled earlier this week and Alex Honnold‘s film “Free Solo” was on the list for “Best Documentary Feature.” If you haven’t given it a watch yet, it showcases professional climber Honnold free solo climbing El Capitan in Yosemite, California.

So stoked for the whole #FreeSolo team on the Oscar nomination. If you've seen the film you know it took a village. Chai, Jimmy, Mikey, Clair, and the whole crew did an incredible job capturing the beauty of Yosemite and my lifelong dream of soloing El Cap. pic.twitter.com/SZmMHFbWQe — Alex Honnold (@AlexHonnold) January 22, 2019

Free solo climbing is the act of climbing without any rope or harness. El Capitan is widely regarded as one of the most difficult climbs in the world. A 3,000-foot ascent, and Honnold did it without a rope. (And the story behind the story is just as captivating.)

Be sure to tune into the 2019 Academy Awards premiering LIVE on ABC Feb. 24, 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST.

