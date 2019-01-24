Adventure

Alex Honnold’s Documentary Film ‘Free Solo’ Has Been Nominated for an Academy Award

Oscar nominations were unveiled earlier this week and Alex Honnold‘s film “Free Solo” was on the list for “Best Documentary Feature.” If you haven’t given it a watch yet, it showcases professional climber Honnold free solo climbing El Capitan in Yosemite, California.

Free solo climbing is the act of climbing without any rope or harness. El Capitan is widely regarded as one of the most difficult climbs in the world. A 3,000-foot ascent, and Honnold did it without a rope. (And the story behind the story is just as captivating.)

Be sure to tune into the 2019 Academy Awards premiering LIVE on ABC Feb. 24, 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST.

