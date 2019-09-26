After starring in the award-winning documentary Free Solo, climber Alex Honnold has his sights set on a different kind of obstacle: bringing solar energy to people in need around the world. Through his Honnold Foundation, the climber has been working to give people “equal access to opportunity and live in balance with the environment.”

Honnold’s foundation awards grants and works to support “solar energy initiatives worldwide,” according to their website.

“Putting solar panels on somebody’s home domestically is slowly greening the grid,” Honnold said in an interview with CNET.com. “With climbing, you see these big walls that seem impossibly large, but that doesn’t mean you don’t start chipping away at it. You build up the requisite skills, you work toward it, and then eventually you can take on something big.”

The Honnold Foundation has partnered with a number of organizations around the world to help bring solar energy to people in need, including the Solar Energy Foundation, SolarAid, and Grid Alternatives.

“I’d read books about the fact there are a billion people on Earth living without access to power,” Honnold said in the CNET interview. “But it was another thing to actually go to those communities and meet a few of those billion.”

