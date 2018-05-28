Freeride World Tour Announces Tanner Hall As 2019 Wild Card

Tanner Hall, the freeski legend that shaped slopestyle and halfpipe skiing in the early 2000s, has largely stepped away from the competition scene since collecting seven X Games gold medals, focusing on filming in Alaska.

However, that’s about to change, as the Freeride World Tour (the most renowned big-mountain competition series in the world) has just announced that Tanner Hall will return to competition as a wild card on the 2019 FWT.

“Tanner is one of the most talented and authentic skiers alive today. His competition resume speaks for itself, but it’s his personality that sets him apart from his peers. He’s always done things his way, regardless of popular opinion or the press or what anyone says or thinks. It’s this trait that makes him a special person and it’s also why he commands so much respect around the globe from the action sports world,” says Tom Winter, Americas Manager for the FWT. “I have no doubt that he’ll find success on and off the snow on next winter’s Tour.”

Hall will make his competitive comeback as part of the FWT’s five-stop international tour, skiing in North America, Japan and Europe alongside the world’s best freeriders.

Hall stepped away from the competition scene following the 2009 season, flirting with an (ultimately unsuccessful) Olympic halfpipe bid in 2014, but choosing to focus on skiing for film parts and personal projects. Since then, he has released several marquee films, including “Like a Lion: The Tanner Hall Story,” “Retallack: The Movie” and “Ring the Alarm“.

Now he will follow in the footsteps of Candide Thovex, the former slopestyle star and video king who shocked the world by entering and winning the 2010 Freeride World Tour. While it remains to be seen if Hall’s skillset will carry over quite so masterfully, but one thing is for certain: The FWT’s 2019 lineup just got a whole lot more exciting.

