Pro freeskier Sammy Carlson and friends night-ski while strapped to flares





Skiing in the dead of night is dangerous enough, but these guys ratcheted up the risk factor by strapping rescue flares to their snow gear.

Freeskier Nicolas Vuignier strapped handheld bright-red flares to the backs of his skis and took off into the night. He enlisted his friends to do the same, including pro freeskier Sammy Carlson, skier Greg Tuscher and snowboarder Mathieu Schaer.

The results are pretty astounding.

Vuignier released the video, Torched, today after nearly two years of conceptualizing, experimenting, filming and editing alongside partner Jules Guarneri.

The skiers and snowboarders used duct tape to secure the flares to their gear and had a few issues in the beginning.

First, Vuignier tried putting the flares on his boots, but after hitting a jump, he burned a hole in his pants.

That led them to place the flares as far away from themselves as possible.

Vuignier told GrindTV his friends were hesitant to try it at first, but changed their minds after seeing the astounding footage.

“At first they didn’t really get it. They did not understand the concept, but when I showed them some of the first test shots, most of them wanted to try it!” Vuignier told GrindTV.

The filming took place entirely at night in the Valais region of Switzerland, in ski areas like Crans-Montana, from January to March 2015.

Vuignier said the original plan was to film at the end of the day, but he realized that wouldn’t work.

“It was a bit complicated to get it all sorted out, but from the moment I cracked the first flare, I knew the idea would work, so there really wasn’t a moment when I thought about giving up on the idea,” he said.

We’ll be seeing more from the filmmaker and producer, as he’s finishing up two more videos he shot last winter.

More from GrindTV

Nominees for 2016 TW Skateboarding awards announced

Yosemite changes iconic names

French teacher in Alps avalanche charged with manslaughter

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!