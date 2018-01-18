



You may have never heard of French stunt crew Rad Cow before this, but this GoPro Awards submission will surely help them gain some spotlight.

The crew attempts to water ski an extremely shallow creek (with plenty of rocks) while on alpine skis. For something like that you’d need some pretty good momentum to propel the rider through the narrow water. So they built a DIY winch with the axle of a car.

It’s quite a sight to see, and rider Charles Dauzet definitely pays the price a few times … Getting whipped into by a car wheel straight into a pile of rocks is a pretty gnarly thing to attempt.

But Dauzet holds his own and eventually nails the whole distance of the winch line.

