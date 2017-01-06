Frigid SUP Surfing in Lake Superior

With winter now upon us, standup paddling tends to be a bit more difficult. Cold water and cold air requires that paddlers suit up in wetsuits, booties–and depending where you live–hoods and gloves too. But nothing comes close to this jaw-dropping video of paddlers SUP surfing in a frosty Lake Superior during the middle of winter. With sub-zero air temperatures and the water in the 30s, this SUP session took some serious dedication. However, these hardcore paddlers were rewarded for their efforts with perfect, groomed waves. So hit play and behold the coldest SUP session you’ve ever seen.

SUP surfing in Iceland.

on Lake Michigan.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!