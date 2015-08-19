



From the Mag | SUP Fitness Guide | Part 1

A handbook for improving performance and health

Summer is here, which means beautiful weather, longer days and hopefully lots of beach time, whether on the ocean, lake or river.

Summer is also the time to get fit, from toning your body to just feeling better about your physical health. Here, we outline a full-body workout and kick you off the couch on your way to better health. You may not be needing gym shoes, but the workouts will be just as intense.

The following workouts will improve your SUP performance, burn fat, build lean muscle and increase energy. The training techniques are effective but they’re also fun. And best of all, with a little ingenuity, they can all be done outside. So let’s grab some beach buckets, apply some sunscreen and build a fierce physique!

— Nora Tobin

Resistance Tempo Training

Resistance training is a powerful fat-burning tool, as well as a major contributor to performance. It contributes to improved body composition due to the effect it has on the body’s fat metabolism during and after exercise. Resistance training stimulates various hormones, which act to break apart the fat cells in the body and generate a fat-burning environment during and after exercise. That strength and power will also improve your performance in the water. Whether you’re paddling or surfing, a base of strength is essential to reach maximum power output.

In order to be at your best when it comes to performance and overall physique, it’s also ideal to incorporate tempo training. This type of resistance training varies the speed at which you lift in all planes of motion—lowering down (eccentric), pausing at the bottom (isometric) and move up (concentric). Manipulating time under tension has shown major results with fat loss and improved athletic performance.

With tempo training, there is no need to lift heavy weights. Lighter weights at variable speeds will allow for longer time under tension and a great buildup of lactic acid, which leads to fat burning and increased power. Again, power is key in performance.

Here are a variety of ways to implement this training outdoors, no matter where you live.

Beach Workout

Fill two buckets with sand. They should be about 15-20 pounds each. Perform each exercise for 10 reps. Repeat the entire routine three times.

Squats

— Stand with feet hip width apart holding the buckets by your side or as pictured. Deeply bend both knees, shift hips back and lower down toward the ground. Lower down in a count of 4 seconds (slow tempo).

— Hold at the bottom for 1-2 seconds, keeping chest lifted and core engaged. Explosively drive up to standing in 1-2 seconds (fast tempo).

Lunge Pulses

— Stand with right foot forward and left foot back, holding the buckets by your side or as pictured. Be sure your right knee is directly above ankle and torso is upright. Deeply bend both knees and lower down toward the floor. Lower down in a count of 4 seconds (slow tempo).

— Hold at the bottom for 1-2 seconds. Explosively drive up to standing in 1-2 seconds (fast tempo).

Biceps Curls

— Stand with feet hip-width apart, holding one bucket in front of hips. Draw shoulder blades together and keep chest up. Deeply bend both arms and lift bucket up to chest height performing a biceps curl. Take 1-2 seconds to curl the weight (fast tempo).

— Pause at the top for 1-2 seconds. Lower the weight back down at a much slower pace for 4 seconds (slow tempo).

Shoulder Press

— Stand with feet hip-width apart, keep a slight bend in your knees and hold one bucket at chest height. Press one bucket straight overhead at a quick pace (1-2 seconds). Hold at the top for 1-2 seconds.

— Bring the bucket back to chest height with a slow tempo (4 seconds). Make sure to keep hips under shoulders and do not overarch your back.

Hit the beach and get started with these easily approachable techniques, and stay tuned for Part 2 and 3 of the SUP Fitness Guide!

Originally published in SUP’s Summer ’15 issue, on newsstands now.

