Adventure

Check Out the Full-Length Documentary of the Astonishing First Ski Descent of K2

red bull k2
Andrzej Bargiel is seen hiking on July 11, 2018 as he awaits a weather window to ascend to the summit of K2 in Pakistan. Bargiel went on to make history on July 22, 2018 as the first man to ski down from the summit of K2, the second highest peak in the world at 28,251ft above sea level.Photo: Courtesy of Marek Ogie/Red Bull Content Pool

On July 22, 2018, the then 30-year-old Polish ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel completed the first ski descent of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain at 28,251 feet above sea level. Not only was this a first-ever descent of the peak, but the skier did it solo, from the summit, and without supplemental oxygen. This incredible feat is the stuff of Himalayan history—it was widely considered to be impossible.

Southern Hemisphere Ski Resorts Grapple With Operating Amidst Pandemic

Read article
k2 ski
Andrzej Bargiel seen at the K2 Ski Challenge in Karakorum on July 22, 2018. Photo: Courtesy of Marek Ogie/Red Bull Content Pool

This documentary, released this week by Red Bull Media, chronicles the feat with extensive interviews of Bargiel himself, along with Himalayan ski mountaineering heavyweights like Hilaree Nelson, Jimmy Chin, and more.

The Most Epic and Remote Adventures to Experience on All 7 Continents

Read article

Much of the speaking is in Polish, so make sure you hit the English closed-captions if you’re not a native speaker.

Click here to watch the full-length documentary, and maybe get a bandana for the sweat—the first-person footage is gripping.

Check It Out

This article originally appeared on Powder.com and was republished with permission.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Adventure