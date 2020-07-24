On July 22, 2018, the then 30-year-old Polish ski mountaineer Andrzej Bargiel completed the first ski descent of K2, the world’s second-highest mountain at 28,251 feet above sea level. Not only was this a first-ever descent of the peak, but the skier did it solo, from the summit, and without supplemental oxygen. This incredible feat is the stuff of Himalayan history—it was widely considered to be impossible.

This documentary, released this week by Red Bull Media, chronicles the feat with extensive interviews of Bargiel himself, along with Himalayan ski mountaineering heavyweights like Hilaree Nelson, Jimmy Chin, and more.

Much of the speaking is in Polish, so make sure you hit the English closed-captions if you’re not a native speaker.

Click here to watch the full-length documentary, and maybe get a bandana for the sweat—the first-person footage is gripping.

