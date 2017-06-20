At full throttle, jet boat heads for shore in unexpected stunt

The occupants of a jet boat told Brad Dwernychuk of the stunt they were about to pull off at Tuchodi Lakes in British Columbia, Canada, but he did not expect them to actually do it.

But when the 16-foot Lynx Outlaw jet boat started building up speed and heading for the shoreline, all Dwernychuk could do was videotape the scene.

The jet boat headed for the shoreline at full throttle, slid easily up the sandy shoreline, caught plenty of air and landed with a big splash into the lake on the other side, prompting cheers from those who witnessed the stunt.

“They told us that they were going to jump the boat, so they come wide open across the lake,” Dwernychuk, 16, of Beaverlodge, Alberta, told Caters News.

“We thought they were kidding when they said that, and as they got closer to the jump they sped up.

“I jumped when they hit it, and then we were really fired up.”

