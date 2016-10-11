Ghost ship spotted on Lake Superior is a mystery

A man in Marquette, Michigan, claims to have shot video of a “gigantic” ghost ship powering through the waves of Lake Superior over the weekend, prompting widespread media coverage and speculation as to what it might really be.

Jason Asselin posted video of the “mysterious ship” on YouTube saying “if it was a ship, what could be that tall in these choppy waves?

Asselin told CBS Detroit that considering the 200x zoom on his camera the object would be “hundreds” of feet tall.

“There’s no ship that big,” he said.

“Some people said it might be a mirage, but for that to happen conditions would have to be perfect.”

With more than 6,000 shipwrecks chronicles in the Great Lakes, ClickOnDetroit asked “could this be the vision of a lost vessel?”

An apparition? Doubtful.

The Detroit Free Press left open the question of a ghost ship with this headline: “A ghost ship on Lake Superior? You decide.”

As usual, the online commenters were quick with some answers on YouTube and Facebook. Among them:

“The Twilight Zone.”

“Looks like [a] camera trick, photoshopped.”

“Ghost ships don’t exist, but lighthouses and thermal inversions do.”

“Looks like the Space Shuttle waiting to lift off.”

“It’s a sailboat.”

“Looks like Jesus and Peter out for a stroll, to me.”

“It’s known as a Superior mirage, and it’s caused by a large well-defined area of warm air over a layer of colder air that distorts light rays.”

“Lighthouse and water tower, that’s what it looks like to me.”

“The illusion is debunked as two wind funnels of ocean spray, i.e. water tornadoes or water spouts.”

“It’s an ore boat. We watched it move from the north towards Marquette. The closer it got to Little Presque Isle it became very apparent what it was.”

Asselin responded to that last guess by saying, “We watched it until it was dark, it had no lights.”

And then there was this guess, posted on Monday, Columbus Day.

“This is a no-brainer, folks…It’s the ghost of Christopher Columbus.”

