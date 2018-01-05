



The GlaGla Race : 500 Standup Paddlers Return to Lake Annecy For a Mid-Winter Race in The French Alps

The 5th annual edition of this unique event looks set to attract one of the largest fields in the world, with a stunning backdrop of snow-covered mountains providing a picturesque paddling experience for the 500 competitors expected on the start line in Talloires, Lake Annecy.

The number of participants should be at least ten times higher than the first edition in 2014! 16 countries will be represented, mostly European but also from Africa, Middle East, Australia and Hawaii. Travis Grant, on of the most respected paddler in the world, three-time winner of the very famous Molokai2Oahu will be there along with other top men and women of the sport.

Beyond the competition, the GlaGla Race brings paddlers the pleasure to meet in an outstanding environment, Lake Annecy, in the middle of winter with the snow covered mountains and the challenge of paddling on a water not far off the freezing point.

The GlaGla Race will take place on Saturday, January 20th, 2018. The day before, competitors will be able to train and take a look a the 2018 courses. In case of very bad weather (rain, strong winds), the GlaGla Race could be postponed to Sunday, 21st.

On Saturday morning, two races start at the same time: the short (6 km) and long (13,5 km). Just after lunch, we’ll see the Dragon Race, an unusual, fun race with teams competing with four paddlers to a board. In the afternoon, the spectacular Technical Race with several passages on the beach guarantees a great show.

GlaGla Race 2018 Schedule

Friday, January 19th

11 am: training

5pm-8pm : bib pick up

Saturday, January 20th

7:30 / 9:30 : welcome coffee & tea & bib pick up

9:45 : warm up

10:30 : Short & Long Distance start

12:30 / 13:30 : Lunch

13:00 :Dragon World Series

14:30 : Technical Race

16:30 : Award Ceremony & Party

18:30 : Diner on the beach… (under the big top)

GlaGla Race 2018 courses

There will be a short and long distance in the morning and a technical race in the afternoon.

The Long Distance is the main race of the GlaGla Race : 13,5 km

The Long Distance course goes around the lake from Talloires to Duingt, Saint Jorioz, Sevrier, Menthon and Talloires again.

The courses was designed to show Lake Annecy’s best parts: the beautiful Talloires village with the Tournette mountain above, the Duingt castle almost in the middle of the lake, the panoramic view on the mountain from Saint Jorioz and Sevrier, the middle age Menthon Saint Bernard castle and the Roc de Cher Cliff !

The Short Distance for casual paddlers

For those who want to play it safe, the 6 km race is a good choice ! The course follow a section of the 13,5 km course, with a short cut after the second buoy in Duingt. Participants will get the nice view over the mountains, the Talloires village and the Duingt Castel.

The Technical Race : a spectacular race in the Talloires Bay

The Technical Race will take place in the afternoon. During the 2015 edition the participants were hit by a strong snow storm !

The course is 1,7 km long and competitors have to do 3 turns with for each turn a short run on the beach.

Dragon Race

The Dragon Race is very funny Race on Red Paddle Dragon Boards.

Location

Lake Annecy is surrounded by the Bornes mountains range with, just over Talloires, the Tournette, 7732 feet high! Talloires is a well preserved alpine village with a few luxurious hotels and famous restaurants, nested in a small and sheltered bay.

Accommodation In Talloires and around Lake Annecy

Visit the dedicated website by Lac Annecy Tourisme for your accommodation (hotels & residences, furnished accommodation, bed & breakfast, holiday villages and campsites) and activities.

Info & Registration

Registration is open until january 18th, 2018

Register here

Contact

Benoit Mouren (organiser)

Tel :+336 85 85 6006 – info@alpinelakestour.com

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

