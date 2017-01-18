Gliding Through Summer In Costa Rica

SUP surfing is what you make of it. Like to ride big boards and glide through sections? Awesome! Like to ride boards so small that your up to your thighs when your waiting for waves in the lineup? Shred on! In this video, Erik Antonson, of The Progression Project fame, finds a nice balance between flow and performance. Whatever you’re doing, just have fun. You know Antonson is.

Read about these session over at The Progression Project.

Explore Sota Rica with The Pioneers of Style.

The article was originally published on Standup Paddling

