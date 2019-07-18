



In Part 1, we focused on basic skills for navigating the Google Earth platform. In this installment you’ll learn paddler-specific tips to plan your next adventure. Don’t be afraid to search Google or YouTube for more detailed instructions.

Interpretation Skills: Just like a topographical map, with practice you’ll learn to interpret colors and textures in satellite imagery to predict specific ground (and water) conditions. For instance, campsites on beaches and open-rock areas are often easy to deduce. On a river, rapids and falls show up as whitewater (go figure). Sandy shallows impart a yellow tint on bodies of water. Even forest types and density of vegetation can be appraised, to guess the difficulty of overland portages. Elevation data is perhaps the most valuable interpretive skill for Google Earth users. Elevation values are marked along the bottom of the window. Even if you cannot see whitewater, you can assess the elevation of a waterway by zooming in and hovering the cursor above its surface, and watching how elevation changes as you move along the river’s course. Similarly, coastal paddlers can identify steep shorelines (dumping beaches, inaccessible cliffs) in the same manner.

Measuring a Route and Adding a Path: The Ruler icon and Path icon serve similar purposes. Clicking on either gives you the ability to trace a path (curved line) to mark a route on Google Earth. As you trace your route, use the “hand tool” on the right hand side of the window when your path veers off the screen (this may take some practice). Another key tip: Turn off “Mouse navigation” (no checkmark) to allow you to click, hold and drag along your route. The key difference with the Ruler function is that it allows you to measure straight-line compass bearings—handy if you’re a sea kayaker planning a crossing to an offshore island. You can name paths and measurements, which in turn will appear under the “Places” tab in the left-hand column of the window.

Gradient: Say you want to measure the gradient of a specific stretch of river. Zoom in to the waterway, so you can easily trace its surface in the Add Path function. Create a path along the river, being careful to stay over the water. Name and save this path, so it appears under the Places tab. Now, find this path in the Places tab, hover over it and right-click (two-finger and click on a Mac). Select “Show Elevation Profile” and the program will generate a cross-section of your path, including significant drops and overall gradient. This function could also be used to assess the steepness of a portage trail or identify scenic hiking options along your paddling route.

Sharing: Once all your placemarks, paths and measurements are contained in a folder, they can be emailed to a friend or downloaded and saved on your desktop or remote storage device. Simply right-click (two-finger and click on a Mac) and select Email or Save Place As.

Interface with GPS: After saving a route folder to your desktop or remote storage device, connect your GPS device to your computer and transfer the Google Earth file to the GPS device. Most new units can instantly translate Google Earth placemarks and paths into waypoints and routes, which you can then follow in the field. Consult your GPS unit’s instruction manual for more information.

