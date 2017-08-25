GoPro tips from motocross rider Cole Seely

Motocross pro Cole Seely, who was recently named to represent the United States at the 2017 Motocross of Nations, is a man who never travels without a GoPro. Which means he’s gotten to know the ins and outs of their endless possibilities.

Whether operating the synced drone, sharing footage directly to his phone or strapping the camera to all sorts of different spots, working out, riding at home, on the road or cycling, Seely is always filming.

In the above video, he gives some of his best tips and tricks for what GoPros have to offer. Now go put some of these hints into action.

