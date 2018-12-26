Here’s How the Government Shutdown Is Affecting National Parks

Gridlock in Congress can have far-reaching shockwaves. In the case of government services, that’s especially true, and all kinds of government offices are closed or affected by the recent government shutdown, including national parks.
The NPS has posted a flurry of press releases in the past few days explaining what visitors can expect at parks across the country. The bottom line: Some parks and monuments are closed, and the ones that remain open will have limited or no services.
If you were planning a trip to a national park or monument, make sure you’re prepared to be self-sufficient while you’re there. Open parks may be unstaffed; rescue services have been cut back; and most park facilities are closed—including restrooms. Roads and trails will remain open at quite a few parks (just don’t expect them to be plowed or groomed).
“During the shutdown of the federal government, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures,” an NPS press release states.
Several states have made payments to the NPS to keep their parks and monuments open and staffed during the shutdown, The New York Times reports.
Here are the national parks that are listed as open for visitors (a few other NPS-managed monuments and lands are open as well; check nps.gov for more info):
- Death Valley National Park
- Badlands National Park
- Channel Islands National Park
- Zion National Park
- Olympic National Park
- Redwood National Park
- Carlsbad Caverns National Park
- Voyageurs National Park
- Biscayne National Park
- Everglades National Park
- Dry Tortugas National Park
- Grand Canyon National Park
- Wind Cave National Park
- Grand Teton National Park
- Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park
- Yellowstone National Park
- Mount Rainier National Park
- Hawaii Volcanoes National Park
- Virgin Islands National Park
That said, the NPS website isn’t being updated because, you guessed it, the government is shut down. We’ll keep you posted with any new information, so check back here for the latest news.