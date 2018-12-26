Here’s How the Government Shutdown Is Affecting National Parks

Gridlock in Congress can have far-reaching shockwaves. In the case of government services, that’s especially true, and all kinds of government offices are closed or affected by the recent government shutdown, including national parks.

The NPS has posted a flurry of press releases in the past few days explaining what visitors can expect at parks across the country. The bottom line: Some parks and monuments are closed, and the ones that remain open will have limited or no services.

If you were planning a trip to a national park or monument, make sure you’re prepared to be self-sufficient while you’re there. Open parks may be unstaffed; rescue services have been cut back; and most park facilities are closed—including restrooms. Roads and trails will remain open at quite a few parks (just don’t expect them to be plowed or groomed).

“During the shutdown of the federal government, national parks will remain as accessible as possible while still following all applicable laws and procedures,” an NPS press release states.

Several states have made payments to the NPS to keep their parks and monuments open and staffed during the shutdown, The New York Times reports.

Here are the national parks that are listed as open for visitors (a few other NPS-managed monuments and lands are open as well; check nps.gov for more info):

Death Valley National Park

Badlands National Park

Channel Islands National Park

Zion National Park

Olympic National Park

Redwood National Park

Carlsbad Caverns National Park

Voyageurs National Park

Biscayne National Park

Everglades National Park

Dry Tortugas National Park

Grand Canyon National Park

Wind Cave National Park

Grand Teton National Park

Black Canyon of Gunnison National Park

Yellowstone National Park

Mount Rainier National Park

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

Virgin Islands National Park

That said, the NPS website isn’t being updated because, you guessed it, the government is shut down. We’ll keep you posted with any new information, so check back here for the latest news.