On Monday, as reported by the Orange County Register, surfers in Dana Point, California encountered a very curious visitor in the lineup.

At Doheny State Beach, a juvenile gray whale casually approached several surfers near the north end of the surf break, at a spot known as “Boneyard.” And luckily, 18-year-old Payton Landaas spotted the rare occurrence, and was able to capture the footage using his drone.

“Honestly, it didn’t feel real,” Landass told the Register. “I was pretty shocked that it got that close and no one noticed it.”

As you can see in the video above, the curious young whale slowly cruises into the lineup, looking to have been unnoticed by several of the surfers. While the majority of them remain calm, you can see one surfer scramble away as the whale comes within feet of their surfboard.

This time of year is when these gray whales are beginning to make their annual migration south to Baja for breeding, according to the Register. And this is not the first time that instances like this have been caught on film.

