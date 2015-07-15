



Caught on camera, a young great white shark had beached itself after trying to catch seagulls. But thanks to beachgoers and a shark expert, the great white survives.

The 7-foot-and-a-half foot shark, described by experts as a juvenile, was found struggling at one point on it’s back on Cape Cod’s Chatham Beach, Monday.

“I was a little afraid but I could tell it wasn’t moving anytime soon because the shore was going way out, it was approaching towards low tide so it was becoming increasingly difficult for the shark to keep its gills wet and be able to breathe,” eyewitness Isabelle Hegland told CBS Boston.

Onlookers began dumping water on the shark to keep it alive. Unresponsive at first, the shark began flopping around as the crowd — men, women and children — gathered and cheered.

Shark expert Greg Skomal and his team arrived shortly after.

Attaching a rope around the shark’s tail and to the end of his boat, Skomal towed the shark back in the water.

After reviving and tagging the shark, Skomal and his team were able to send it back out to sea.

