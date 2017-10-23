Great white shark knocks teen off kayak; ‘it was going to eat her’

The father of a 15-year-old girl who was sent airborne from her kayak and into the water by what is believed to be a great white shark is calling for the shark to be hunted down and killed.

The terrifying incident occurred Sunday while Sarah Williams was fishing off the coast of Normanville in South Australia. The 16-foot great white shark attacked her kayak like “everything you picture in the Jaws movie,” she said, as reported by The Telegraph.

“I saw it when I was in the water with it,” Sarah told Channel Nine via The Telegraph. “I saw what it was and I saw its fin.”

The girl’s father and brother were nearby in an aluminum boat and her mother and older sister were in another kayak close by, according to The Australian.

“Sarah — she had been thrown into the air and just come down into the water, and this shark has just rolled and all I saw was the dark side and the white belly and just huge fins and just whitewater everywhere,” Chris Williams, the girl’s father, told the Australian Broadcasting Corp.

“It was going to eat her.”

Chris Williams and his son immediately rushed over to pull Sarah out of the water and into the boat.

“The enormity of what could have happened is the thing that’s haunting us now,” he told The Australian.

“The difference between my daughter being alive and not being with me today is 10 seconds. It’s something I don’t ever want to experience again. To hear the spine-chilling screams from your daughter is just indescribable.”

Once Sarah was safely inside the small motorboat, the great white shark continued to attack the boat, Adrienne Clarke, the girl’s mother, told The Telegraph.

“The shark then followed the kayak while it was roped to our motorized boat for about 10 minutes trying to come back at it but eventually gave up.”

In an interview with 7 News, Chris Williams said he wanted the shark hunted down and killed.

A father has told how he had no thought for his own safety, as he raced to rescue his daughter from a menacing shark @GertieSpurling7 #7News pic.twitter.com/JHfbfkd7GE — 7 News Melbourne (@7NewsMelbourne) October 23, 2017

“None of us condone a shark cull,” he said. “But I hate to think this shark might kill someone. We were lucky.”

Sarah, who suffered scratches and bruising, was in shock and was taken to the Victor Harbor District Harbor. Her older sister was also taken to the hospital suffering from shock.

“She loves the water, she’s a surfer, we quite often go out getting crabs out the water,” Clarke told ABC, referring to Sarah.

“She likes to skin dive and so she’s a water girl, but I think this might change her perspective a little bit on water sports.

“The worst thing that has come of it she has lost her phone and her sound system, [but] she’s gone home with both of her legs.”

Read more about sharks on GrindTV

Sharks prompt beachgoers to cry out in panic ‘get out of the water!’; video

Surfer’s close call with shark surfaces in photos

Tiger shark nursed back to life amid Australia’s controversial shark-culling program

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!