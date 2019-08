You can’t deny: 2018 was a busy year for adventurers across the globe. Out at sea, in the mountains, and on land—whether on foot, bike, or board—athletes pushed themselves and the boundaries of what’s possible. In the process, they minted a batch of incredible new records.

As the year comes to a close, we’re looking back on some of the most impressive feats from the last twelve months.

Get inspired by the fearless adventurers below. Here’s to setting even more records in the new year.