Gridding: How a Relatively Unknown Sport Is Pushing Hikers to New Extremes





A few months ago photos on social media started popping up about a “grid” challenge. The pictures were being shared by Caet Cash, a hiking guide, van lifer and accomplished long-distance backpacker who has completed thru-hikes of both the Appalachian Trail and the Pacific Crest Trail.

After spending some time on Cash’s Instagram feed and seeing photographs of her at various stages of exhaustion and exhilaration (often both), as well as reading the detailed captions of her adventures, we decided to catch up with Cash and learn a little more about gridding.

So What Exactly Is Gridding?

Gridding involves climbing multiple peaks, multiple times a year in a specific area. It’s not a new sport. Hikers have been repeating summits for as long as they have been hiking. Over the past 10 years, gridding has become more popular, especially among popular peak bagging lists of the Northeast – such as the White Mountain 4,000 Footers. The South Beyond 6,000 Feet Challenge’s (SB6K) roots actually go back to 1968 and credit goes to the Tennessee Eastman Recreation Hiking Club (now called the Tennessee Eastman Hiking and Canoeing Club). “The grid isn’t a hiking project,” Cash tells ASN. “It’s a challenge of balance.” And by balance, she means work, bagging the necessary peaks per month, rest and life in general.

What Are the Specifics of the SB6K?

The specific grid that Cash is pursuing is 40 columns wide (the number of peaks) and 12 rows deep (months in a year). Her challenge has been dubbed the SB6K or, as she calls it, the Southern Sixers, both of which are short for the South Beyond 6,000 Challenge.