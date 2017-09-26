Grizzly bear with cubs mauls hunter twice in surprise attack





While hunting in the Teton Wilderness of Wyoming, James Moore had bear spray in his pack and a rifle in his hand but had no time to use either when a grizzly bear with two cubs surprised him and began mauling him.

The incident occurred Monday around 10 a.m. near the Whetstone Trail.

“He heard the brush rustling right next to him,” Teton County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Matt Carr told Jackson Hole Daily. “He turned and the next thing he knew the bear was on top of him.

“He did not have time to react in any way.”

The 41-year-old managed to get free to call out to his two hunting buddies who were scouting nearby, but before he could scramble to safety the grizzly sow came back and mauled him again.

The other two hunters fired into the air to scare off the bears and activated a personal locator beacon, prompting the Teton County Search and Rescue to launch a rescue. Search and Rescue monitored the movements of the hunters as they made their way back on horseback.

Carr said Moore rode most of the way to the Pacific Creek trailhead, which intersects with Whetstone Trail and is located off Highway 89/287.

From the Jackson Hole Daily:

Moore had severe lacerations on his head, lip, nose and left arm, sheriff’s Sgt. Todd Stanyon said, along with bite marks on his back and rear hip area. Initial calls reported that some of the bites were 2 to 3 inches deep. After Carr went to the Pacific Creek trailhead he categorized the facial injury as severe, but not life threatening. But he said he “would imagine it would be a long recovery.” At 4 p.m. Monday a representative of Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls said Moore was in surgery… This is the first grizzly bear mauling in Teton County this year. There were two reported bear maulings last fall: one near Togwotee and another in Skull Creek.

Read more about grizzly bears on GrindTV

Grizzly bear and cubs give backwards-walking hiker a nerve-wracking encounter; video

Cyclist attacked by grizzly bear saved by friend’s actions

Man chases grizzly bear and faces the consequences; video

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!