



A grizzly bear at Lake Louise Ski Resort in Canada has gotten a little too close for skiers’ comfort (and safety) these past few days, causing ski runs to shut down.

A bear known as Olivia was on the slopes this morning and yesterday morning, forcing ski resort officials to close a handful of runs.

Jon Stuart-Smith, a spokesperson with Parks Canada told The Calgary Herald they’re working closely with the resort’s staff to keep skiers and snowboarders safe.

A resort official said they’re giving the bear space to forage on the ski runs.

The bear is no stranger to the area.

She became well known after being seen around with her baby cubs in 2014. Unfortunately, they were killed by a larger grizzly bear.

Some other bears were seen at the resort over the weekend and if sightings continue, the resort may consider issuing an official closure, which is more serious than the current volunteer closure.

The resort closes for the season May 1.

