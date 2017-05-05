Guardrail saves rally car driver from crashing off mountain

Rally car racing carries with it a high risk of spectacular crashes that can have potentially disastrous results. On Friday, during the first stage of the Rally Islas Canarias in Spain, Polish driver Tomasz Kasperczyk experienced that the hard way when he was narrowly saved from crashing off a mountain slope by a guardrail.

The 24-year-old Kasperczyk emerged unharmed from the crash, but according to posts translated from Polish on Kasperczyk’s Facebook page, it appears that his car is not likely to return to action in the event.

While the video of the crash is unbeliveable, photos posted on Twitter by the FIA European Rally Championship series shows just how close Kasperczyk was to disaster.

More pictures of Tomasz Kasperczyk's car after he crashed in SS1… looks like a big one! #FIAERC #RallyIslasCanarias pic.twitter.com/l1Vpq8WHPm — FIA ERC (@FIAERC) May 5, 2017

As a sport, rally car racing has a history of huge crashes. In January of this year, the Dakar Rally featured a crash that came dangerously close to hurting spectators.

More about rally cars on GrindTV

POV of rally car smashing course record is jaw-dropping

Why you need to attend a rally car race

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!