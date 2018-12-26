A Guide to Making New Friends While Skiing





One of the best aspects of skiing is the social aspect. People can come together from all over the world and smile about sliding on snow regardless of the language they speak.

After a few years, the ski resort functions more of a social club than anything else. For people on a ski trip or new to an area, not having ski buddies can be an intimidating prospect. Here are a few ways to make friends for 10 minutes, a day, or even a lifetime.

On the Chairlift

What better way to make new friends that on the chairlift? Jump in the singles line and get shuffled into a new group of friends. Take 10 minutes to get to know them, and if they seem friendly, ask to join them for a run or two (or even the rest of the day). If they end up being weird, offer up some excuse that your boots hurt and vanish.

If you’re lucky, you might get paired up with another singles line skier who is cute. Impress them with your wild skills on the hill, and they might accept an invitation to any variety of apres ski activities.

Taking a Class

Taking any kind of class can be a great way to meet new people. Be it a lesson for never-ever skiers or an advanced backcountry skills course, it is an easy way to meet like-minded people and move forward in the ski world with a group of equals.

Bonding is easy when solving a common problem together or dreaming of future goals that the class may facilitate. It’s also easy to commiserate over that annoying classmate or cute instructor while eating nachos afterward.

Shared Terror on the Scariest Part of the Hill

Working through a common problem is a great way to make new friends. That bond is even stronger if you both are terrified. Set your sights on the scariest looking double black diamond on the map and prepare to ask for help. (A friend made in your time of need is a friend indeed.)

Apres Ski

After a great day of skiing, it’s customary to gather at the nearest watering hole and soak it all in. From local ripper gangs to out-of-towners visiting for a weekend, there are plenty of people in a good mood sipping on drinks and eating nachos.

Belly up to the bar and ask somebody how their ski day was. Or impress that cutie from the chairlift with how quickly you can eat nachos.

Friends of Friends

If traveling to a new and exciting area solo, ask your most passionate ski friend if they know somebody who knows somebody who might know somebody at your destination. After a morning of skiing with your new best friend, they might have a network to tap into of other people to meet.

People at the Airport With Boots on Shoulders and a Ski Bag

It’s easy to make a comment with a fellow traveler about how much fun the TSA is and the expansive legroom on airplanes these days. Seeing a fellow traveler with a long skinny roller bag and ski boots as their personal carry-on item is an open invitation to smile and get excited about where you’re headed to ski.

The follow-up questions can involve how long you two are on a trip, where you might be staying, and if you want to exchange numbers and ski together. Hopefully their boots don’t fill the cabin with funk from their last trip and you can remain friends with them.

Here Are the Winners From the 19th Annual POWDER Awards

The Best Backcountry Huts for Skiers and Snowboarders This Winter

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!