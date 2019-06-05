A Complete Guide to 3 Unique Hiking Experiences





Hiking can take on countless different definitions, depending on who you ask. For some, it may look like a casual stroll up a steady incline to a quiet park for a picnic. To others it may be a rigorous trek through the Pacific Crest Trail for months on end. However, for many, it’s a comfortable blend of both, and for all who enjoy the timeless act of hiking … it’s simply just a wonderful taste of nature.

That all being said, whatever adventures we choose to take on, they’re all held close to our hearts. So strap those boots to your feet and load up that pack. Here, we’ve outlined three unique hiking excursions that just might strike the curiosity of our fellow outdoor junkies out there.

From trudging through the backcountry, to paddling to your trail, to exploring endangered terrain … this is #WhyIHike.

When it’s dumping outside, when it’s endless sun in the forecast, when crowds mob well-worn chairlifts – that’s when the backcountry beckons. The promise (and prize) of skiing beyond resort boundaries is that you may go most anywhere your feet can carry you.

This can be more daunting than inspiring if you’re used to detailed trail maps, well-marked cliffs, and the cozy reassurance that a hot chocolate is never more than a lap away. So if you want to learn to hike and ski in the snow-covered backcountry, here are six places to get started. (After you’re well-practiced in using your rescue equipment, and after you’ve checked the avalanche forecast!)

Here’s our guide to 6 places to hike and ski the backcountry.

Maybe the boat doesn’t appear anywhere on your hiking gear list, but it should. Turns out that some of the best spots to get to on foot require paddling. Consider the rugged coastline of Maine, or the many wonders off the Grand Canyon of the Colorado, the wave-worn northern shore of Lake Superior, or hot springs along the Rio Grande.

All of them are best approached and appreciated by boat. Most are inaccessible any other way, or involve an epic effort overland. Dabble in eight of North America’s best here, and the next time you load up the backpack … throw in a boat.

Here’s our guide to paddling to your next hike.

Hiking may just be the best way to experience nature, moving along a trail on just your two feet, your boots crunching on the ground as you traverse the natural world. One travels slowly, slowly enough to appreciate your surroundings and consider your place in the world.

But there are iconic trails where that sense of peace is rapidly changing or threatened to cease altogether. Whether it’s the rapid retreat of a glacier due to climate change, or overcrowding on a world-famous thru-hike, many trails in the United States are changing in ways that we couldn’t have imagined a few decades ago.

Here’s our guide to enjoying these hikes before they disappear.

