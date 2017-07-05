Gus Kenworthy featured in ESPN’s Body Issue skiing in the nude

Each year, ESPN’s Body Issue regularly features action sports athletes within its pages. There have been the likes of Jamie Anderson, Kelly Slater, Coco Ho, Laird Hamilton and Gabby Reece, Leticia Bufoni and many others.

With the release of 2017’s Body Issue, we find out that Olympic silver medal freeskier Gus Kenworthy flies the action sports flag in the nude.

Kenworthy, of course, became one of the first openly gay action sports athletes when he came out back in 2015. Since then he has been an advocate for the gay community and used his celebrity to help foster understanding. At 25, he’s also remained one of the best freeskiers in the world, continuing to take home contest medals.

For the 2017 Body Issue shoot, Kenworthy was up on Mammoth Mountain in freezing cold weather to ski in the nude. As he later told ESPN’s Alyssa Roenigk:

“I don’t think I’ll ever forget this. Growing up, seeing an openly gay athlete in the Body Issue would have shown me that being gay is OK. I’m not excluded from these amazing things. It would have given me a lot of hope.”

Kenworthy also recently came out and said he might skip a visit to the White House and gave a heartwarming speech about the bravery of coming out while accepting the Human Rights Campaign Visionary Award.

ICYMI: @guskenworthy graciously accepts @HRC Visibility Award with moving speech on the bravery of coming out. pic.twitter.com/2NMtz362jF — HumanRightsCampaign (@HRC) July 3, 2017

It’s clear that Kenworthy is continuing to be a voice for equality and an example for those who feel alienated to know that they are not alone.

