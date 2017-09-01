Video: Hamma Hamma Huckfest

Hamma Hamma Falls is a two-tiered waterfall on the Olympic Peninsula, just outside of Olympic National Park. The waterfall features a complex 20-foot drop that leads directly into the main falls, which is approximately 60-feet tall. In this epic drone footage, a team of kayakers from Seattle tackles the falls. The beautiful drone footage was shot by filmmaker Michael Nguyen.

Hamma Hamma has been the site of several notable stories in the past. In 2013, Bren Orton from the UK was caught in a dangerous sieve just above the main waterfall, and was rescued dramatically by his paddling partner. The entire rescue was caught on video.

In 2016, Krystle Wright chose Hamma Hamma as one of the locations to experiment with drone-based flash photography, producing stunning new whitewater imagery.

Related

—Video: Mountain Mine Collective’s “PNW First Descents”

—Video: Rafa Ortize runs 70-foot falls on inflatable lobster

The article was originally published on Canoe & Kayak

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!