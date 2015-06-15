Happy Nature Photography Day!





Since there are days devoted to celebrating basically anything and everything (National Hamburger Day? National Donut Day?), we’re glad when there’s at least one that celebrates something we can really get behind: Nature Photography Day.

Today is the tenth anniversary of the holiday. Take a short break and check out some of our favorite shots of the great outdoors.





