Happy Nature Photography Day!

Since there are days devoted to celebrating basically anything and everything (National Hamburger Day? National Donut Day?), we’re glad when there’s at least one that celebrates something we can really get behind:
Nature Photography Day.
Today is the tenth anniversary of the holiday. Take a short break and check out some of our favorite shots of the great outdoors.
Moro Rock is rated as one of the top hikes in the park and is a must-see during your stay. This short quarter-mile hike has 400 steps that take you up to the top of a granite dome with incredible panoramic views. Sunsets are known to be spectacular here, and I was lucky enough to catch a perfect one. Be sure to bring a light or headlamp if you anticipate staying at the top for sunset. Photo: Travis Burke
Struggling between a spinning world and being “in the moment,” Jerry Miszewski finds his was across the dimly lit line in the sky. This photo was created with a 25-minute exposure where the stars seem to spin around Polaris (the North Star), due to the Earth’s rotation. Miszewski walked the line while the rest of the group went to sleep under the lit tree on the left side of the photo. Photo: Travis Burke
After traveling for miles underground, water finally pours out and cascades down the dark volcanic rock. Photo: Travis Burke
Face your fears and walk out along the spine to reach Angels Landing. Photo: Travis Burke
During the summer months the canyon can be packed with people, but if you are willing to brave the elements in the offseason you can be rewarded with an almost empty gorge. Photo: Travis Burke
Horseshoe Bend offers one of the most spectacular views you can get of the Colorado River. Photo: Travis Burke.
The hard work pays off. Views from the top of Half Dome are truly unforgettable. Photo: Travis Burke
This photo, taken in the morning, is deceivingly peaceful, as a storm raged the night before. The lightning and thunder were less than a second apart, which made setting up camp frightening to say the least. Photo: Travis Burke
Man with headlamp sitting on ledge at Glacier Point at Yosemite National Park. Photo: Christian Adam Fernandez/Caters News
This was the photo CANOE & KAYAK used for its December 2014 cover. Photo: Tomasz Furmanek/Caters News
