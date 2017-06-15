The hard part! Safe surf kayak landings – Surf’s up and the fish are biting. How to get out and back from Jim Sammons





Words and Photos By Paul Lebowitz

Ready for the hard part? Launching through surf is easy, just point and go, go, go. The worst crashes come on the dismount.

Fortunately we have big water kayak angler Jim Sammons to drop some knowledge on us on how to achieve a safe surf kayak landing. If you get nothing else, get this: deliberately surfing in is for suckers and the exceptionally salty. Sammons gets to shred by the end of the video. Scroll down for a sequence of photos showing Jim keeping it safe.

For more of Jim Sammons, catch The Kayak Fishing Show on WFN TV and the NBC Sports Network, and the KayakFishingTales YouTube channel.

The article was originally published on Kayak Fish

