Hardflips and wall rides in Okinawa, Japan





As much as I hate some of that philosophical crap, there really is something about the energy of a new place. A change in sights, sounds, and people tends to pique creativity, leading to wild experiences and, in this case, pretty rad video edits.

This past fall, the Nike SB crew hit up Okinawa, Japan, for Transworld Skateboarding’s May 2014 issue. Along with videographers Dan Magee and Anthony Claravall and photographer Marcel Veldman, Kyron Davis, Kevin Bradley, Maxime Geronzi, and a handful of Nike am skaters took to the streets of the Land of the Rising Sun, hitting handrails and surfing the wave-like features of the Japanese city.

The region’s subtropical climate lent itself nicely to long skate days and the boys took advantage, throwing down all over the country’s fifth-largest island. Here’s an inside look at what went down in Japan: https://skateboarding.transworld.net/1000195704/videos/nike-sb-destination-okinawa/.

For more on Nike SB’s trip to Japan, pick up the Transworld Skateboarding May 2014 issue, on newsstands now.

