Harley-Davidson takes a paragliding flight





When 20-year-old William S. Harley drew up plans for a small engine to be used in a bicycle frame—the precursor to the Harley-Davidson motorcycle he developed with a friend, Arthur Davidson—his intention was for the motorcycle to remain firmly on the ground.

Surely the thought of his Harley-Davidson machine flying through the air like a bird never occurred to him. After all, Harley’s idea was hatched in 1901, well before the Wright Brothers perfected flying.

But 113 years later, in this age of people trying anything for kicks, a 700-pound Harley-Davidson took flight in the most unusual way near Mount Timpanogos in the Wasatch Range of Utah.

Thrill seekers at Cloud 9 Toys and Timpanogos Harley pulled off the paragliding Harley-Davidson stunt recently and captured it on video:

Stunt director Jared Willardsen of Virality Farm came up with the idea for the paragliding Harley-Davidson, telling GrindTV Outdoor in an email that “it was a natural for me to come up with something that had never been done before” for his friend who owns Timpanogos Harley.

Steve Mayer, owner of the paragliding company Cloud 9 Toys, chipped in by piloting the flying Harley.

“Because the Harley-Davidson weighs over 700 pounds, it was really hard for us the get the right winds and weather for Steve to fly successfully,” Willardsen told GrindTV. “We had been working on the project for over a year, and I’m glad we didn’t kill Steve in the process—there were a few close calls.”

We can only imagine.

So, one closing thought—skeptics that thought a Harley-Davidson would take flight only when pigs fly, take note: This hog really did fly.

