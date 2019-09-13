



When you look up in the sky tonight and through the weekend starting Friday, Sept. 13, you’re going to see something big. There will be a full moon taking place, known as the “Harvest Moon” since it’s closest to the autumnal equinox, and it will last “for about three days,” according to NASA.

Here’s What Time You Can See the Harvest Moon

The moon will be full starting just after midnight on Sept. 14, 2019 at 12:33 a.m. EDT and will be visible through Sunday.

Here’s Where You Can See the Harvest Moon

While the full moon will appear past midnight in the Eastern time zone, people in the Central, Mountain and Pacific zones will be able to see the moon on Friday the 13th, which makes this particular moon a rare occurrence.

And yes, it’s Friday the 13th and there’s a full Moon – but for superstitious folks out there – there’s no need to worry. A full Moon just means that we can see the half of the Moon that is facing the Sun. There’s always a full Moon somewhere in space! It’s just your perspective. pic.twitter.com/ezTH0BEl8l — NASA Moon (@NASAMoon) September 13, 2019

The last time a full moon appeared on Friday the 13th was back on Oct. 13, 2000, according to the Farmers’ Almanac. The next one won’t appear for quite some time: The next one scheduled to happen on Aug. 13, 2049.

NASA writes that during the Harvest Moon, instead of rising “an average of 50 minutes later each night,” on these few nights the moon will seem “to rise at nearly the same time: just 25 to 30 minutes later across the northern U.S., and only 10 to 20 minutes later for much of Canada and Europe.”

Keep an eye on NASA’s social media feeds for a look at the moon this weekend.