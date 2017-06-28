Heal the Bay releases annual ’10 dirtiest beaches in California’ list





Each year, the non-profit Heal the Bay releases their annual Beach Report Card on the cleanliness of California’s beaches. Within that is typically their ’10 dirtiest beaches of California’ list, aka their Beach Bummers.

The 2016/2017 report was released at the beginning of June and there are some very telling statistics within it. Grading 416 beaches for their 27th annual report, they found that nearly “96-percent of beaches received A or B grades during the high-traffic summer season.”

But compared with the record rain-filled wet season of last year, “nearly 48% of California’s beaches received C to F grades” for the rest of the year. That represents a 12-percent increase in California’s five-year average.

With the record snow and rain that California saw this winter, it also caused some other odd things to occur., including the addition of two Southern California beaches to the Beach Bummers list for the first time. Below are the 10 dirtiest beaches in California.

1. Clam Beach County Park, McKinleyville (Humboldt County)

2. San Clemente Pier, San Clemente (Orange County)

3. Cowell Beach, West of Wharf, Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz County)

4. Lakeshore Park, Marina Lagoon, San Mateo (San Mateo County)

5. La Jolla Cove, La Jolla (San Diego County)

6. Santa Monica Pier, Santa Monica (Los Angeles County)

7. Capitola Beach, Capitola (Santa Cruz County)

8. Luffenholtz Beach, Trinidad (Humboldt County)

9. Mother’s Beach, Marina del Rey (Los Angeles County)

10. Monarch Beach, North of Salt Creek, Dana Point (Orange County)

The oddities listed are San Clemente Pier and La Jolla Cove, which are new to the Beach Bummers list. Despite these disheartening findings, it should also be noted that 32 beaches were named to the Honor Roll — which means they received A+ grades for all seasons throughout the year, regardless of conditions, while being monitored weekly.

You can dig deeper into Heal the Bay’s Beach Report Card here.

