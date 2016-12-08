Here are 5 places to get your ski fix without snow





It’s no secret that skiing and snowboarding are both weather-dependent sports. From November to April, mountain riders are glued to their conditions reports, waiting for storms to roll through and deposit a fresh layer of snow on their favorite alpine resorts.

But what if you could ski or board without worrying about snow levels? In fact, what if you didn’t need snow at all? Well, there are actually a handful of locations around the world that will let you get your downhill adrenaline rush sans the white stuff.

Sure, it might not be better than the real thing, but here are five places to get your ski fix without snow.

Virginia’s Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre

Located on the campus of Liberty University, an evangelical Christian college founded by the controversial preacher Jerry Falwell in the hills of Virginia, Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre is the only year-round outdoor ski resort in the United States.

Instead of snow, Liberty uses a unique surface called Snowflex, which feels like a slick carpet, to let patrons slide downhill from winter chill to summertime heat. Because of its proximity to East Coast ski hills, the area is most popular in the summer, when traditional resorts close, but operates year round.

Africa’s Namib Desert

It may not be known for its mountain ranges, but Namibia is blessed with a bounty of unique ski terrain in the form of sand dunes. That’s right, a collective of intrepid dune-skiers has emerged in the south of Africa, hiking the endless dunes of the Namib Desert for fresh tracks.

In fact, German skier Henrik May has been skiing the dunes for over two decades and says that, with proper equipment and the right wax job, skiing sand can even feel like skiing powder. May helps run expeditions into the desert from his compound and operation, Ski Namibia, every weekend he’s not chasing snow in the Northern Hemisphere.

Utah Olympic Park Freestyle Water Ramps

Home to much of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, Park City, Utah, is now one of the premier 365-day ski training facilities in the world.

One big piece of that claim is the town’s Olympic Park Water Ramps, which open up after the snow melts every spring and offer a chance for aerials and freestyle athletes to lock in their tricks at this state-of-the-art aquatic facility. Last year, the facility added slopestyle-specific jumps to offer training options for park and pipe skiers.

Iranian Grass Ski Racing

Yes, you read that right. In Dizin, Iran, ski racers take to the green slopes with specially modified grass skis, clocking some serious speed in the process.

In fact, Iran Dizin Ski Resort has become somewhat of a hub for grass skiing (though there are several grass ski hills and FIS-certified races worldwide) and hosted the first-ever grass ski world championship in 1996. So, if you’re ever looking for a new ski adventure off the typical track, be sure to check out Dizin.

California Surf Town Ski Adventure

Just across the street from the Swami’s surf break in Encinitas, California, is SoCal’s most southern ski destination. OK, so it’s no Big Bear or Mammoth, but Adventure Ski and Snowboard School has been helping people ski and board for over 30 years.

The catch? This ski spot is actually a large revolving carpet akin to a treadmill for skis and snowboards, allowing the illusion of an infinite ski run without ever leaving the parking lot. Owner and lead instructor Kent Bry has been in charge of the center for a majority of the ski machine’s existence and has helped nearly 25,000 people practice skiing and riding right from Surf County U.S.A.

