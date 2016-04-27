Here are a few of surfing’s most high-profile lawsuits





The recent class lawsuit that claims the Lunada Bay Boys are blocking coastal access at Lunada Bay has gained national coverage.

In that case a federal judge as been asked to fine several listed members of the surf gang $30,000 and ban them from surfing at the righthand point break for an indefinite period of time.

However, this not the first time that surfing has been at the center of a class action lawsuit. Here, we look at some of surfing’s most high-profile cases.

Surfrider Foundation v. Vinod Khosla

In 2014 Surfrider Foundation won a heated legal battle at the San Mateo Superior Court when Judge Barbara Mallach ruled in favor of Surfrider’s arguments that a Martin’s Beach property owner, Vinod Khosla (the billionaire co-founder of Sun Microsystems), had illegally blocked access to the beach by erecting locked gates in front of Martin’s Beach Road and hiring armed guards.

He was ordered to “cease preventing public from accessing and using the water” signifying a big win for local surfers.

Otis Carey v. Nathan Myers/Surfing Life

Professional surfer Otis Carey levied a lawsuit against writer, Nathan Myers and the Australian surfing magazine for defamation of character after a description of him as being “ape-like” was published in the magazine.

Carey initially filed for $200,000 in emotional damages claiming the reference was insensitive to his indigenous heritage. While Carey did instigate court proceedings, eventually no damages were sought and the case was settled.

Gwen Spurlock v. Leisure Centre

The 2007 Junior and Open British Champion, Gwen Spurlock was awarded more than $400,000 in damages by Bay Leisure after suffering a life-threatening brain injury.

She was practicing on a surfing simulator in 2008 at an indoor surf center in Swansea, Wales.

Incredible Features v. Lauren Conrad

In February of this year, News agency Incredible Features Inc. sued former Laguna Beach and The Hills star, Lauren Conrad for allegedly pilfering two pictures of surfing dogs for use on her website.

The company, which claims to provide “unique images for the curious mind,” found the photos in a blog post on Conrad’s site from October of 2014, and filed a lawsuit against her for a violation of copyright law. The case is still pending.

Huntington Beach v. Santa Cruz

The Huntington Beach Conference and Visitor’s Bureau (HBCVB) claimed to have obtained the right to use the expression “Surf City USA” and ordered a Santa Cruz merchant to stop selling a T-shirt that used the logo “Surf City, Santa Cruz.”

The Santa Cruz Surf Shop selling the tees then issued a defensive lawsuit against the HBCVB. Eventually the issue was settled with the Santa Cruz shop arguing successfully their right to use the Surf City name.

Surfrider v. Borough of Deal

Back in the early ’90s Surfrider Foundation issued a lawsuit to ensure beach access for surfers in the Borough of Deal. Attorney Al Ferguson filed the suit on behalf of the Plaintiff Mario Kinkela, a Long Beach surf shop owner.

The suit led the Borough Commissioners to amend their initial restrictive ordinance and fully allow surfing again. This lawsuit also sent a signal to other New Jersey towns not to be restrictive of surfers’ rights to access.

… And just for giggles: Surfer v. Surfer

A California man decided to sue another surfer for “stealing a wave” that he thought was meant for him. The man claimed that the action caused him “pain and suffering.” The case was eventually dismissed when the court decided that there was no way to put a price on the pain and suffering endured for missing a wave.

