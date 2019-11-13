Here Are All the Fee-Free Days for U.S. National Park Sites in 2020

If you’re planning a trip to a National Park in 2020 you’re going to want to keep these dates on your calendar.

Whether you’re looking to explore the deserts of Joshua Tree, Old Faithful at Yellowstone, cycling in Canyonlands, or the incredible forests of Acadia National Park, there are fee-free days throughout the year where you can explore U.S. National Parks and NPS sites without paying an entrance fee.

There are 60 designated National Parks around the United States and 417 total areas that the NPS oversees. Any of those sites that charge an entrance fee will offer free admission to everyone on these five days in 2020.

The National Park Service has released the fee-free days for 2020 on the NPS website:

January 20: Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday

Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday April 18: National Park Week’s first day

National Park Week’s first day August 25: National Park Service Birthday

National Park Service Birthday September 26: National Public Lands Day

National Public Lands Day November 11: Veterans Day

Need some ideas about where you should visit on one of the fee-free days? Here are some suggestions:

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!